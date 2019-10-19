“No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us” Romans 8:37
When we consider the word “hope,” we often think of something we desire to happen but may be unlikely or perhaps, a slim chance of happening. Yet, in the Bible we see that the word “hope” comes with surety. Jesus came to give true hope and salvation to the world. The eternal hope that he speaks of is something that will happen and has the power to happen in your life, not just in the future but now.
Many of you are facing addictions...something that has become completely unmanageable and out of control. In fact it is controlling you. It may be affecting many relationships in your life or affecting work performance. You may feel beaten down and ashamed. It may be hard to admit these difficulties in your life. You think that you should be better than this. You are working through a crisis of your self-identity. You may feel lonely or depressed. You think that it will never get better. You feel trapped. Everything seems to be spiraling out of control. You could be at the place where you might be in trouble with the law because of your addiction. You may even wonder where God is or if he is able to forgive.
How did this addiction begin? Maybe it began at a young age when someone abused you sexually or physically. Or you were introduced to something that seemed to come out of nowhere and you didn’t know how to say “no”. Perhaps you were curious and tried drugs or alcohol thinking that you be able to handle it or that it seemed a “cool thing to do at the time”. I mean, all your friends were doing it, right? How could it be bad for me? Perhaps you were experiencing chronic pain and suddenly you were introduced to a drug that completely knocked it out. You thought, “Wow, no pain! I can finally do some things without thinking of my pain.” You just didn’t know that you would grow tolerant of the drug and you would need more and more. You now feel hooked and enslaved to the very thing you thought would give you freedom. The pain is back but now the drug owns you. Some of you may have experienced great loss. Someone or several in your life have passed away, even tragically. You are trying to fill the hole that the person seems to have left in your life. You have turned to other things to numb the pain. Now you realize the person is gone but the addiction remains and you feel the darkness in your heart has gotten darker.
Others have broken free of the addiction for a while but now you have perhaps relapsed. You consider yourself a failure. Again, you thing that God or others cannot forgive you. You think that this is a cycle you cannot get out of so you think you may just embrace it because it is a part of “who you are.”
Whatever your situation with addiction, there is hope. God’s grace for you is amazing. He wants you to be a conqueror. It is never easy and it takes dependence on God and others who are behind you to find true freedom. When you understand what is at the heart of your addiction and are able to walk through the root of the pain and hurt, shame and failure, God will meet you and walk right alongside you with others that care.
I have seen the heart of the Good News of Jesus set many free from the things that are enslaving them. My wife and I will be beginning a group called “Conquerors.” If what has been described above seems to fit, this group is for you. We will begin on Monday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. at JJ’s Coffee & Cream on Howard Street in Hibbing. This is for anyone struggling with addictions of any type. We desire to make this a safe and welcoming place where you can walk with God and others and see freedom in your life for which you have been longing. For questions contact Mark Anderson at 218-254-3307
Pastor Mark E.
Anderson
Chisholm Baptist
Church
