We all desire happiness. We look for happiness in many places, searching. We find ways that make us happy for a moment, but then the moment is gone. And we are left to realize what we thought would make us happy didn’t. Our experience of life causes us to stop and settle for less. We settle for moments of brief happiness. The reality is that the places where we settle become the very place that we end up resisting happiness. Settling blocks our pursuit. These places can be something as simple as food. We look at it and say to ourselves, ‘Ah, one more won’t hurt.’ In a few moments we feel the discomfort and shame. Another example could be as vial as gossip. We think to ourselves, ‘I’ll say it anyway.’ And we have let it go, it is out there, said and now out of our control. What we thought we needed to say did not help. Our effort to be a part of a group pushes us away from others.
This past Christmas we see a place that encourages us to pursue happiness again. We visit that scene of just over 2,000 years ago, that Silent, Holy Night that changed the course of history. So simple and yet so strange. So ordinary and yet so extraordinary. A baby and yet God. I am convinced of the truth that the birth of Jesus, is a birth of renewal for us. Afterall the angels sang it, ‘Glory to God in the highest and peace to people of good will.’ (Luke 2:14) We no longer have to stop at the places where we resist happiness. We can let go of those guilty pleasures and pursue true lasting happiness. We can be people of good will who continue to move forward and seek happiness. A happiness that is only found within, only in Jesus.
One famous Christian who speaks eloquently of the pursuit of happiness is St. Augustine. He pursued the earthly pleasures of power, glory, and honor. He sought after physical pleasures. St. Augustine’s pursuit lead him to the conclusion that he describes in his work, The Confessions of St. Augustine, “Thou hast made us for thyself, O Lord, and our heart is restless until it finds its rest in thee.” St. Augustine was overcome by the beauty of knowing God and finding rest in Him. He found the love of God beyond words. So, he turned to poetry to express what was moving in his heart. Again, writing in The Confessions of St. Augustine, “Too late have I loved you, O Beauty so ancient, O Beauty so new. Too late have I loved you! You were within me but I was outside myself, and there I sought you! In my weakness I ran after the beauty of the things you have made. You were with me, and I was not with you. The things you have made kept me from you – the things which would have no being unless they existed in you! You have called, you have cried, and you have pierced my deafness. You have radiated forth, you have shined out brightly, and you have dispelled my blindness. You have sent forth your fragrance, and I have breathed it in, and I long for you. I have tasted you, and I hunger and thirst for you. You have touched me, and I ardently desire your peace.”
St. Augustine points us to that happiness that we can find within ourselves in a life shared with God. Let your heart be moved by God. Let God strengthen you and give you the courage to walk with Him to overcome those places where you resist happiness.
Fr. Jeremy Bock
Parochial Vicar
Blessed Sacrament
Parish
