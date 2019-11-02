As I reflect on this past spring, summer, and fall, there are so many good memories with God, with people, and in nature. As I am writing part of this, I am at the cabin, in my office, sitting in my chair on the end of the dock. The sunshine is shining brightly today, and flooding everything. It is a bit brisk, but a beautiful day in the end of October. My air conditioning seems to be working very well these days in my office. My fan is working quite well also. Today, it is blowing from the south. Yesterday when I was sitting in my office, it was quite breezy, blowing from the west. It was a little cool, but it was too beautiful sitting there to motivate me to move. I enjoyed observing a bald eagle high high in the sky (my office has a very high ceiling)…..wind surfing as it made loop after loop scanning the landscape. The loons are now gone, as well as most of the ducks, but there are still many other critters who rent office space from me out here. Soon the dock will be pulled in.....one has to rearrange the furniture in their office once in a while! I am excited that soon there will be a skating rink in my office. There was a swimming pool in the summer, but wisdom says to shut that down during the winter. I will share a few thoughts about God and nature from my recent time spent in my office. I love this time of the year. The colorful leaves......the smell of leaves all over the ground…..nature harvesting the fruit of the summer! As I sit here today, the waters around me, and the woods behind me are quiet with very little animal activity. I am very much enjoying the stillness and serenity that I am bathing in today. There are so many things in life that pull at my soul. I am so drawn into an amazing meal. The great pleasure of the yummy aroma. The visual sight of a treasure of my favorite foods (which includes almost everything). My chops are already watering as I anticipate Thanksgiving and Christmas coming upon us. I am also pulled by many sporting events. I am somewhat of a sports nut, especially enjoying my children or grandchildren when they compete. I do not want to miss an event. Those days are gone so fast. Another tug on my soul that is so powerful in my life is the call of nature. There is something so deep in me that is fulfilled when I can get out into the woods and lakes, enjoying creation, and all the many animals filling our woodland areas. Sometimes there is such a call of the wild in my soul that I absolutely need to run out to the cabin to let nature speak to me and minister to me. I can be so fulfilled as I bask in the many wonders that God has created. I also want to respond in the same way when I feel a deep tug in me from my Creator. I believe God pulls in all of our hearts. I so want to be ready to follow those callings from God. I let so many things influence my life and vie for my time. Oh that the unspoken calls from God would be the most appealing option to me in my life. I am meditating on a very familiar passage out of the Psalms today…”The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me to lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside the still waters. He restores my soul; He leads me in the paths of righteousness For His name’s sake.”
I spend so much of my time doing, and that is a very good thing. But, I do not always spend enough time being, and that is also a good thing. It is very difficult to really let Scripture speak to you, motivate you, and change you unless there is time spent meditating on the passage, which also allows God to speak to us with His still small voice deep inside of us. His pastures are green, and as the waters around me, His waters are still, as He can even calm the storms in our lives. He can restore our souls. He can show us His paths. Help me Lord spend time with You.
Pastor Rod Tuomi
Hibbing Christian
Assembly
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.