Luke 12. It’s one of the hardest and most poignant passages of The Scriptures. Jesus said, “Do not worry about anything, “to which all of God’s people said, Yeah right! My guess is that we all come with a whole laundry list of things we are worried or anxious about. Hardly any of us are immune to this particular theme of uncertainty-the one of worry. Especially now as we live in uncertain times in our lives with the coronavirus. In Luke 12, the scene is set up prompted by worries about money and possessions, as is often the case when it comes to worry. Jesus is talking to a large crowd of people, giving them lessons about integrity and hypocrisy and conviction and commitment to the way of Jesus. All of a sudden a man from the crowd shouts out to Jesus. “Hey Jesus! I need you to tell my brother to give me my share of the family’s inheritance. Tell him he is being unfair. Tell him he is not giving me what I deserve.” I can imagine Jesus, at that very moment, breathing a deep breath and signing a deep sigh, and looking up to Heaven with the recognition that this is what the human condition is all about. Just one source of worry after another. Another person is coming with a deep anxiety filled conflict.
If you think about it, that is recurrent throughout the gospels. Jesus is recognizing that so many people are in a long waiting line, just waiting to tell Him what their deep anxiety-filled moment is. And you know what? You and I are in a waiting line too. Luke 12:22 says “Do not worry about anything — not about what you’ll eat, not about what you’ll wear, not about anything.” What’s interesting about that is Jesus doesn’t stop there. Jesus keeps on talking after he says those words. Jesus dares to challenge us with a word that is hard for us to hear but that we desperately need to hear. He says, “Store up for yourselves treasures in Heaven-not treasures here on earth where moth can consume or rust can destroy or thieves can steal. Get your priorities straight.
Remember the things that are most important in light of the kingdom and focus on eternity. That’s not a word we’re expecting to hear, but one we need to hear if we’re going to address the worry of life. Jesus said it very clearly: Don’t confuse the temporal with the eternal; the things that are earthly with the things that are heavenly. Yes, do not worry about anything; but also get your priorities straight and pay attention to the things that matter most. In Jesus’ mind it’s all about what you’re watching and what you’re listening for in your life that dictates your priorities. Jesus was very clear: Don’t worry, don’t worry about anything. God is there to provide for your every need. At the same time, get your priorities straight. Pay attention to the things that really matter, because even in the midst of your worry and your anxiety, God is present giving you glimpses of God’s strength and presence in your life, and you are too busy to realize it.
So yes, God is there to comfort you, but you need to pay attention to what God is doing. God is there to give you comfort at any given moment. Worrying won’t stop the bad from happening; it just stops you from enjoying the good.
Today is a new day and the start of a new journey for you.
Major Vickie Cole
Pastor The Salvation
Army
