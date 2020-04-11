A note to the reader: This article submitted by me (Pastor Kevin Olson) was first printed for our April church news letter (“The Voice”) at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.
I’ve never been one to assume that whatever issues and challenges are facing Our Savior’s would necessarily be relevant to the other churches in Hibbing, but in this particular instance I am pretty sure that what has been written below is pretty universal.
I am also pretty confident that every Pastor in Hibbing has had to write, and every church in Hibbing has had to read, an article very similar to what has been written below. Therefore I have not changed any of the content. A blessed Easter to all!
It is no secret that the normal comforts of life’s routines, and the liberties that we all enjoy, have been dramatically altered for the foreseeable future. If it is true that our response to the COVID-19 pandemic needs to be treated as a “war time response”, then phrases such as: social distancing; self-quarantine; lock down; shelter in place; sanitary wipe, wash and rinse (with soap for at least 20 seconds!), are the battle tactics that are used to potentially mitigate the would be casualties that could be inflicted by this invisible enemy. We might bristle under the restraints that have been put under us, and we may differ in our opinions on the strength of this invisible enemy, and the damage the enemy might cause. But out of love for the neighbor, and duty to our country, we are ALL A PART of a civilian militia following the orders of the Center for Disease Control (CDC). If we want to put the wartime metaphor in its proper perspective, many of our parents and grandparents laid down their lives on distant battlefields in Europe and SE Asia, we are being asked to lay down our lives by staying home and practicing social distancing. We can do this! But we need to do this TOGETHER!
When I met with the leadership of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church on Monday, March 16 we were in unanimous agreement that OSLC should “curtail all ministry and fellowship gatherings for at least the next eight weeks” in accordance with the CDC’s recommendations. While that decision was being made I counted off eight weeks on a desk calendar, and was met with the difficult reality that the EARLIEST we would gather under this mandate would be Sunday, May 17.
Needless to say our hearts grieve the prospect that all indications at this time point to the fact that we will not be gathering for public worship during the highest and most holiest time of the church calendar, Holy Week and Easter Sunday.
As tempting as it might be to hold out the possibility that returning back to corporate worship with… “life as normal” with Easter being a “beautiful time” and a “beautiful timeline,” to do so may very well endanger your life, and the lives of those around you; and may in the long run sabotage the heroic battle which has been raged up to this point against COVID-19.
My dear brothers and sisters in Christ, your Lord and Savior rose from the dead on Easter so that you can have life, not an arbitrary timeline as to when the grip of a pandemic would loosen.
Easter is not so much a Sunday, nor a holiday, nor a season, Easter is a way of life!
My friends we will celebrate and gather for Easter worship this year, but we will do so with prudence and responsibility. As we have proven to ourselves several times, perhaps we are no closer together than when we are standing six feet apart.
There will soon come a time when we will no longer sing our Alleluia’s over a virtual camera screen but face-to-face. I pledge to you that when the day comes that we can finally gather together for public worship that THAT will be the Sunday that we celebrate Easter! And while we wait for that day let us comfort ourselves with this promise…
He has risen. He has risen, indeed, Alleluia!
Pastor Kevin Olson
Our Savior’s
Lutheran Church
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.