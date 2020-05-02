Have we lost all ability to think for ourselves as Americans? I believe we haven’t. With that said, I think it’s about time we use some common sense and say enough is enough to government officials telling us what is essential and what is not essential as far as business goes. I saw a great sign this morning in a local business in Hibbing that read, Real Estate = Essential. I think every business across this nation and nonprofit should put that sign up and reopen and let the people decide what they think is essential and nonessential. Let the people decide how much risk they want to tolerate so that they can keep their households afloat. Let “We the People” decide what is in our own best interest. Here’s what I am saying. This virus is real and there is a good chance that you will come down with it. With that said, losing your job, your business, and your home seem like a greater reality today than getting the virus. For most, if you get the Corona Virus, you will be sick for a few days and then get over it or maybe not get sick at all. It is true, you could be a carrier and transfer it to someone who is vulnerable, but in the end are we going to shut down almost everything every time this virus or the next one comes? I hope we would be smart enough to elect people that would not shut down our nation and possibly send us into the next great depression if we’re not on our way to that already. I understand why some might want the stay at home orders. Safety is important and I am all for not hearing of one more amazing person in this world dying from this virus or cancer or getting hit by a car crossing the street. But reality and the course of time tells us we cannot avoid death. Reality also tells us that most people don’t have freedom across the world like we do in the “Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave.” IF we want to keep our freedoms, we will have to be brave and lead the world back, not to a new normal, but back to normal, end of story! I have no desire to be anything like China or how they handled the virus and I sure do not want The World Health Organization telling me what to do. Speaking of the WHO, on Facebook and YouTube any content that goes against the WHO will be pulled down as miss information. Anyone trying to protest, which is our right pandemic or not, will be pulled off those sites. Does this sound like America to you? If you agree with this censorship, you have that right and I am glad you have the right to think that. I, on the other hand, know we must stand for the Constitution at any cost! The First Amendment reads: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
I end with this, government was not created to take care of us. It is there only to keep our freedom. The time we are currently living in is not freedom! The United States Declaration of Independence states, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” I don’t turn to Government to take care of me or my family. I enjoy, or I should say, I did enjoy the freedoms of this nation leading up to the Corona virus. I turn to God to take care of my family. I turn to God to know what is right. I believe now is the time to stand up and say, Let freedom ring once again!
Chris Champion
North Star Church
of Hibbing
