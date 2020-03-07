For the past century Daylight Saving Time [DST] has been commonly practiced in the United States (and some other countries) as a way to better utilize the longer periods of daylight which come during the summer half of the year. Like it or not, tonight is the night for the Springtime practice of setting our clocks ahead one hour. Switching the clocks for DST is a mixed blessing. In the Fall we enjoy turning our clocks back an hour because we gain an hour of sleep (theoretically!), but dislike the fact that darkness falls an hour earlier. In the Spring we dislike losing an hour of sleep when we change our clocks, but we enjoy the fact that our days seem longer because sunset comes an hour later. We may feel that we have gained some kind of advantage over time by changing our clocks, but the reality is, we can’t control the amount of daylight we receive, nor the number of hours in a day. When God created the universe, He set the times and seasons — “And God said, Let there be lights in the firmament of the heaven to divide the day from the night; and let them be for signs, and for seasons, and for days, and years” (Genesis 1:14). God created man within the realm of time, and gave him the responsibility to use time properly.
The Bible teaches us important principles about time so that we may use it wisely. Mankind must understand who is in control of time – God. The psalmist clearly understood that God had control over time and circumstances when he said, “my times are in Your hand” (Psalm 31:5). Because none of us has control over time itself or the length of our lives, we cannot guarantee that we will accomplish the things we plan to do. Proverbs 27:1 challenges us, “Boast not thyself of to morrow; for thou knowest not what a day may bring forth.” This truth of life’s uncertainty is taken a step further in the book of James when it adds the reality of life’s brevity. James 4:14 declares, “Whereas ye know not what shall be on the morrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapour, that appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth away.” Our perception of time changes as we age. When a child looks back one year, it seems like ancient history. But to a more “mature” adult, looking back one year seems like yesterday. The years behind us seem to quickly fade away like the vapor of our breath on a cold winter’s day. In light of life’s brevity, God’s Word challenges each person to evaluate his life in light of eternity – “So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom” (Psalm 90:12). A wise heart realizes that a person dare not waste his life, living for things which have no enduring value.
What is of enduring value? The human soul. Mark 8:36 tells us, “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” When it comes to earthly wealth, we are advised to consider the long-term effect of investments, not the short term promises. Unfortunately, many a person has devoted his life to the pursuit of power, fame and fortune, but when he dies he leaves it all behind. His soul, however, will endure forever — either eternally united with God in heaven, or eternally separated from God in hell (John 3:15-18). If a person has not received the gift of eternal life, he is not prepared for eternity. He has wasted his life. “...Behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation” (2 Cor. 6:2).
As you prepare for Daylight Saving Time by changing your clock this evening, take to heart Scripture’s command to number your days so that your soul is prepared for eternity.
Pastor Greg Stevens
First Baptist Church
