What if a headline in the Hibbing paper came right out of Luke’s gospel and it read, “Bent woman healed on the Sabbath.”
Would that get anyone’s attention? Probably not, and for two reasons. Number one, our culture barely recognizes Sunday (the Christian Sabbath) as a holy day.
Sorry to say that people in our culture might not even know what Sabbath means.
Secondly, we take healing for granted in a way that we may not even be impressed by it or connect it with God. Do you think that most people believe that God heals?
Let’s delve into these two major themes coming out of Luke’s gospel. (Chapter 13:
10-17 ). First, the Sabbath itself: Jesus interprets the purpose of the Sabbath differently from the religious leaders of his time. At that time, Sabbath was meant for rest (not for work), and it was a holy time to give thanks and praise for God’s having created the world. Religious laws were very strict about that. But Jesus didn’t consider healing someone as violating the religious laws. Instead he acted out of generosity of spirit. He considered the healing of this suffering woman, as something that God would want to happen. So he very generously exercised his power for healing on that Sabbath day.
What’s your idea of the purpose of the Sabbath? Certainly it’s a day of rest, like God rested on the seventh day. And granted, we all need more of that kind of deep rest in our lives.
Certainly it’s a holy day to attend church and give God thanks and praise.
Have you ever considered that it’s also a day of generosity? Jesus modeled that for us. Being generous might mean inviting someone to lunch, or generously extending your time to be with family. Even coming to church is a generous thing to do, given the intense busy-ness of our lives. I’ve watched many of you be incredibly generous with your time and resources on Sundays, but have you ever thought of it like that?
Sunday Sabbath days can be earmarked as a special time for generosity of spirit.
Now what about healing? The woman whom Jesus healed had not even asked for it; she was just there at the place of worship and Jesus noticed her. He called her over and she came. He healed her of eighteen years of suffering with a bent over spine. He even gave her a special accolade by calling her a “daughter of Abraham.
By naming and healing the woman, he offered her a special dignity and freedom that she had not known.
What is the significance of God’s healing for you and in you? Have you ever suffered from a mental or physical condition and wondered if you would ever be free of the suffering? During your time of discomfort or distress, did you ever turn to God? A lot of times we forget to do that. We might forget that God has the power to help us to respond differently to our lives, and therefore to relieve suffering. That is one of the ways that God heals.
Here’s an example. Last week I felt discouraged in my workplace at the hospital. I was distressed at the same old problems that came up without any change or forgiveness. It was discouraging, not only for me, but for my colleagues. But in my distress I realized that I had forgotten to turn to God. So every morning that week before going to work, I prayed and during the day, too. And there was a healing, a shift. Of course, I felt happier relying on God, and less discouraged.
The cloud lifted for me, but I also noticed a shift in my co-workers. Someone who had been unfriendly for months seemed to have a changed persona. Issues that seemed fairly ingrained started to be resolved with more communication.
This is an example of healing within an organization, and I guarantee that God had something to do with it. At least for me, reaching out to God brought a positive shift in my world.
How do you perceive God’s ability to bring healing to your life and to the world?
It’s important to believe that God can and will bring healing to our deepest wounds, as well as to the world’s deepest insecurities.
Rev. Sally Maxwell
Priest in Charge
St. James Episcopal
Church
