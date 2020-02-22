A long time ago a family settled in Haran. This family is known in the book of Genesis. It was Abraham’s father’s family who traveled and settled in this location. After Abraham’s father died, Abraham began to hear voices. Eventually, he came to believe those voices were a call from God, and he boldly decided to listen to those voices.
The voices told him, “Leave your country..leave your people and your family. Leave all that you hold dear and familiar. Go to the land I will show you,” God said to Abraham. “So Abraham left, as the Lord had told him.”
Abraham went by faith, not knowing anything about where he was going, or why he was going for that matter. The only thing he knew and was confident in was that God commanded him to go. The odd part about this journey is that Abraham fought against both his inner tendencies of human nature and cultural standards that tend to keep God’s commands hushed.
As humans, we tend to hope to travel from the unknown to the known, the what we do not have to what we think we want or need, the strange and the unpredictable to the safety and security, and the hope from promises to guarantees. In contrast to human tendency of demanding certainty and with less confidence, Abraham acted whole-heartedly with complete confidence, even without certainty.
When Abraham left Haran, it was more than just a change of scenery or location. Moving to Canaan, Abraham left all that was known and familiar. He left all his comfort, family, friends, normalization, and rhythm of his life. He journeyed from a present certainty into a future of uncertainty and cluelessness. Abraham was moving from what he had into what he doesn’t have, from the known to the unknown, from familiarity to a strange, new world.
This same call to Abraham is one that is consistently and continuously repeated to each one of us still to this day. It’s a call that overturns our idea of normal instincts, and so it feels like it goes against our common-sense. But God calls us to move beyond and towards our fears of what’s holding us back, such as the unknown that is beyond our control, others who are different from us, and powerlessness.
As we approach the season of Lent, what Lenten practice are you going to embark upon? Is it giving up chocolate, alcohol, pop, etc…? However, the Lenten journey in the wilderness is a lot different than the type of practices we choose. Giving up those things are external reminders of a transformation we seek internally, which usually doesn’t last after the journey through Lent.
That Lenten journey has a for sure outcome, but what if we journeyed like Abraham. What if we entered in the Lenten journey not knowing what the outcome will be but just following where God is calling us trusting God confidently? Because our ultimate journey in Lent is to embark into the unknown from a self-centered heart only seeking individual gain or change to a more neighbor-regarding openness to the love of God, love for your neighbors, and a love for God’s created world. Leave where you are comfortable and follow God into unfamiliar territory this Lent. Happy journeying through the wilderness!
Pastor Sarah Fike
First Lutheran Church
