Over the past few months as we’ve navigated our way through the COVID-19 pandemic I keep coming back to the love of our God and Heavenly Father. In the midst of chaos and uncertainty there is one thing that has continued to remain consistent and unchanging, God. It brings to mind one of the most comforting passages in all of the Bible, Hebrews 6:19-20, “19 We have this hope as an anchor for the soul, firm and secure. It enters the inner sanctuary behind the curtain, 20 where our forerunner, Jesus, has entered on our behalf. He has become a high priest forever, in the order of Melchizedek.” Jesus is the anchor of our faith, and He is firm and secure. There is nothing that can shake or rattle our trust in God.
As I’ve continued to dig into God’s Word during this crazy season of life, I have taken time to breakdown one of Jesus’s most well-known parables, the parable of the prodigal son. We often focus on the prodigal son, and how he disrespected his father, took his inheritance which he wasted on wild living, and then crawled back home hoping to be accepted as a hired servant. We many times give the older son a bad rap in this parable because of the way he responds as well. Not only does he basically disown his brother, but takes his anger out on his father for welcoming his brother back home with a party. Many times we mention God as the loving father in this parable, but even then our focus is typically on how he responds to the prodigal son.
I want to take a few moments to share about how God as our loving father responds to both of his sons in this parable. I think it’s important to us to look at God’s response to both of the sons because we can relate to both of the sons at different times in our lives. When the prodigal son returns begging to be accepted as a ‘hired servant’ he is met by his father who responds by saying “22 Quick! Bring the finest robe in the house and put it on him. Get a ring for his finger and sandals for his feet. 23 And kill the calf we have been fattening. We must celebrate with a feast.” What a response by the father when his son returns home after disrespecting him, and wasting all of his inheritance. Instead of receiving a huge, long lecture from his father as we would often assume. He is welcomed back and instead of being punished; he is loved on.
As we continue reading in this parable, we see that the older brother responses in this way; “28 “The older brother was angry and wouldn’t go in. His father came out and begged him, 29 but he replied, ‘All these years I’ve slaved for you and never once refused to do a single thing you told me to. And in all that time you never gave me even one young goat for a feast with my friends. 30 Yet when this son of yours comes back after squandering your money on prostitutes, you celebrate by killing the fattened calf!’ 31 “His father said to him, ‘Look, dear son, you have always stayed by me, and everything I have is yours. 32 We had to celebrate this happy day.” The older brother was upset, and understandably if you’re in his shoes. The loving father, God, responds by saying that everything I have is yours. Thank you for always being faithful and sticking by my side.
If we all take time to reflect upon our lives, we will see that we’ve been in the shoes of both sons in this parable. Regardless of which son the response is the same from God the loving father. He loves you, and wants to celebrate you. In this season of uncertainty and chaos just remember that God loves you no matter what!
Blessings,
Pastor Micah Reed
Lead Pastor, Chisholm
Assembly of God
