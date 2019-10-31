Torie (Kolo) and Ted Arnoldy, of Hibbing, would like to announce the birth of their son, Zane Lee Arnoldy, born October 15, 2019, at Fairview Range Medical Center. Zane weighed 7 lbs. 13.4 oz. at birth. Siblings are Jaidyn, age 6 Tate, age 3, and Elliana, age 2.

Grandparents are Walter Kolo, Hibbing, and Jim and the late LeAnn Anderson, Hibbing, and John and Gail Arnoldy, Brainerd.

Great-grandparents are Patricia Kolo, Sauk Rapids, Minn., Gary and Joanne Nading, Foley, Ala., and Raymond Rustong, Rice Lake, Wis.

