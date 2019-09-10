Welcome to the world Mira

Angela (Seline) and Eric Baraga, along with big brother, Enzo, 23 months, of Chisholm, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter and little sister, Mira Jean Baraga. She was born June 4, 2019, at Fairview Range-Hibbing. She weighed 7 lbs. 10.6 oz. at birth.
Maternal grandparents are Jean (Hanegmon) Seline and the late Sheldon Seline, of Chisholm.
Paternal grandparents are Terry and Sue Friend, of Chisholm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.