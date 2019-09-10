Welcome to the world Mira

Angela (Seline) and Eric Baraga, along with big brother, Enzo, 23 months, of Chisholm, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter and little sister, Mira Jean Baraga. She was born June 4, 2019, at Fairview Range-Hibbing. She weighed 7 lbs. 10.6 oz. at birth.

Maternal grandparents are Jean (Hanegmon) Seline and the late Sheldon Seline, of Chisholm.

Paternal grandparents are Terry and Sue Friend, of Chisholm.

