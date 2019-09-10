Welcome to the world Emilia

Madelyn and Trevor Sprunk, along with big brother, Rowan, 2, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter and little sister, Emilia Claire Sprunk. She was born on Aug. 26, 2019, at Fairview Range-Hibbing. She weighed 8 lbs. 8 oz. at birth.

Paternal grandparents are Roxanne Metzig of Keewatin, and Dieter Metzig II of Grand Rapids.

Maternal grandparents are Shawn Savolainen and Jeff Guye of Hibbing, and Roger Savolainen of Grand Rapids.

Paternal great-grandparents are Bonnie and Vern Syverson of Keewatin, and Harriet and Dieter Metzig of Pengilly.

Maternal great-grandparents are Carlene Lantman of Hibbing, George Finckbone of Marble, and Geri and Frank Guye of Hibbing.

