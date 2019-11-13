Connor Allen Polcher

Kelly (Hodge) and Bob Polcher are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Connor Allen Polcher, born on October 9, 2019, at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, N.D. He weighed 7 lbs. 14 ounces at birth. Connor has a sibling Addison, age 6, at home.

Grandparents are Bill and Peggy Hodge and Jeff and Debbie Polcher, all of Hibbing.

Great-grandparents are Bud and Mary Hodge of Hibbing, Larry and Louise Ochsner of Buhl, and Fern Coto of Hibbing.

