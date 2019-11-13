Kelly (Hodge) and Bob Polcher are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Connor Allen Polcher, born on October 9, 2019, at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, N.D. He weighed 7 lbs. 14 ounces at birth. Connor has a sibling Addison, age 6, at home.
Grandparents are Bill and Peggy Hodge and Jeff and Debbie Polcher, all of Hibbing.
Great-grandparents are Bud and Mary Hodge of Hibbing, Larry and Louise Ochsner of Buhl, and Fern Coto of Hibbing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.