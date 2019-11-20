Jenny Burke and Mike Boulley would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Mackenzie Jane Boulley, born Oct. 3, 2019, at Fairview Range-Hibbing. Mackenzie weighed 9 lbs. 6 oz. at birth.
Grandparents are Deb Boulley and the late Dave Boulley of Hibbing and Ken and Julie Burke of Chisholm.
Great-grandparents are Angeline Peterson and the late Alvin Peterson of Nashwauk, the late Lillian Boulley, the late Elsie and Elmer Burke Sr. and the late Donald Elkund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.