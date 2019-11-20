Mackenzie Jane Boulley

Jenny Burke and Mike Boulley would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Mackenzie Jane Boulley, born Oct. 3, 2019, at Fairview Range-Hibbing. Mackenzie weighed 9 lbs. 6 oz. at birth.

Grandparents are Deb Boulley and the late Dave Boulley of Hibbing and Ken and Julie Burke of Chisholm.

Great-grandparents are Angeline Peterson and the late Alvin Peterson of Nashwauk, the late Lillian Boulley, the late Elsie and Elmer Burke Sr. and the late Donald Elkund.

