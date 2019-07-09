Top Story

Busy band
Busy band

The Hibbing High School Marching Band performed in the Gilbert Third of July Parade Thursday. They will be performing at 3 p.m. in the Hibbing Jubilee parade Saturday, July 13, and will perform at the Floodwood Catfish Days parade at noon Sunday, July 14.

A spectacular display

Vic's Crane & Heavy Haul, Inc. gave Hibbing a spectacular display over the Fourth of July holiday. An American flag measuring 20 feet by 30 feet on loan from Perkins Restaurant in Duluth was proudly raised by a 350 ton Grove GMK 6350 crane with a configuration of 159-feet of main boom wi…

Celebrating the new digs
Celebrating the new digs

The Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting at the T-Shirt Factory's new location at 302 East Howard Street in Hibbing. Pictured is Ellen Lescarbeau, sales and event coordinator at the Chamber; Breanne Katrin, a Chamber Board Member and with Delta Air Lines; Vicki Hag…

Joan K. DeLuca

Joan K. DeLuca, 86, Chula Vista, Calif., formerly of Hibbing, …

Sylvi A. Gomsi

Sylvi A. Gomsi, 95, formerly of Chisholm, Virginia and Eveleth…

A corrupt shell game

  • 0

Over the past few years Cleveland Cliffs has invested $75 million at U-Tac, 100 million at Northshore, 50 million to buy property near Nashwauk, 110 million to buy out partners at its Michigan mines and 830 million to build an HBI plant In Toledo, Ohio.

