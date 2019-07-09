VIRGINIA — With almost 30 years on the Sixth Judicial District bench, Judge Gary J. Pagliacc… Read more
The Hibbing High School Marching Band performed in the Gilbert Third of July Parade Thursday. They will be performing at 3 p.m. in the Hibbing Jubilee parade Saturday, July 13, and will perform at the Floodwood Catfish Days parade at noon Sunday, July 14.
HIBBING — Earlier this month, the Hibbing Police Department took to Facebook and revealed three top selections in its Patch Contest.
IRON RANGE — A new recovery support group for adults living with a diagnosed mental illness is set to host their first meeting Wednesday at Project Care Free Clinic in Virginia.
A 40-year-old Tower man was injured when a building he was hauling fell on top of him.
Vic's Crane & Heavy Haul, Inc. gave Hibbing a spectacular display over the Fourth of July holiday. An American flag measuring 20 feet by 30 feet on loan from Perkins Restaurant in Duluth was proudly raised by a 350 ton Grove GMK 6350 crane with a configuration of 159-feet of main boom wi…
ST. PAUL — Incidents of violent crimes including murder decreased last year as compared to 2017, but rape offenses reached their highest level in almost a quarter-century, according to a state crime report.
July 8-12
The Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting at the T-Shirt Factory's new location at 302 East Howard Street in Hibbing. Pictured is Ellen Lescarbeau, sales and event coordinator at the Chamber; Breanne Katrin, a Chamber Board Member and with Delta Air Lines; Vicki Hag…
EVELETH — Eveleth-Gilbert and Greenway battled back and forth all night long and neither team could break open the game for good.
HIBBING — The Hibbing amateur baseball team split a doubleheader with Mora Sunday, winning game one 3-2, but falling in game two, 3-1, at Al Nyberg Field.
HIBBING — The Hibbing VFW baseball team hasn’t jumped on many teams early in games this summer, but that changed against Cloquet.
Caliguire leads Muni senior men
Sometimes you hear a certain phrase in reference to Minnesotans. It’s particularly popular among visitors to our great state, but even locals use it once in a while. I’m talking about “Minnesota Nice.”
ku’dos, noun 1. fame; honor; glory; prestige; credit; as for an achievement.
One a recent 90 degree day, I received a call from in-laws, telling me they had a house guest.
Over the past few years Cleveland Cliffs has invested $75 million at U-Tac, 100 million at Northshore, 50 million to buy property near Nashwauk, 110 million to buy out partners at its Michigan mines and 830 million to build an HBI plant In Toledo, Ohio.
Every Fourth of July Americans mark our Independence Day. It’s a day for us to set aside our many differences for several nonconsecutive minutes. We celebrate what unites us.
